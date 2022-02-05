WWE NXT issued the following press release announcing that Bron Breakker will defend his NXT title against Santos Escobar at the February 15th Vengeance Day special, which will be airing on the SyFy channel due to the Winter Olympics. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to take down the leader of La Familia in his first title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day.

“The Emperor” has made his feelings towards Breakker’s quick rise to the top of NXT 2.0 clear over the last few weeks, stating that the young champion is too inexperienced to carry the championship banner and voicing his displeasure that Breakker won the NXT Title before him.

A little over a month into his first title reign, Breakker has earned the championship by running roughshod over the likes of LA Knight and Roderick Strong while leading his team to a victory at NXT WarGames in just a short span after making his debut, eventually getting the best of Tommaso Ciampa in his championship rematch at New Year’s Evil.

With over 20 years of experience under his belt, Escobar – along with the rest of La Familia — offers a dangerous new threat to the NXT Champion, but is the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion underestimating the power of Breakker?

Don’t miss a second of the action as these two Superstars clash for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day on Feb. 15 at 8/7 C on Syfy!

NXT Title Match

Santos Escobar vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The Grizzled Young Veterans

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo