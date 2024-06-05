Tonight’s episode of NXT took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Jacy Jayne made her return to the brand, her first appearance since April after undergoing surgery.

-Ethan Page officially signed to the NXT brand. It was later announced that he would be challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Battleground.

"Because you NEED to sign Ethan Page"@OfficialEGO says HE will be the one calling the shots if he signs an NXT contract…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8zsNlmmM18 — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024

EARLY LINEUP FOR JUNE 11TH NXT:

-Wendy Choo returns

-Lexis King vs. Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane Match