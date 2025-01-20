Some more news and notes were announced during the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Prior to the two main events for the TNA World Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship, a TNA Rebellion 2025 trailer airs for the pay-per-view scheduled for April 27 in Los Angeles, California.

After that, we learn that Santino Marella will address Josh Alexander quitting TNA on Thursday’s Impact on AXS TV.

Additionally, NXT Tag-Team titles will be on-the-line on the first live TNA Impact in eight years, as Fraxiom defend against The Rascalz on the January 23 episode.

A graphic flashed on the screen to announce TNA Sacrifice will take place in El Paso, TX. on March 14, with a follow-up TNA Impact taping the next night on March 15 in the same El Paso County Coliseum venue.

Finally, TNA Slammiversary is announced for July 20.