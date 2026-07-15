WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT on The CW, including a Street Fight for the NXT Championship.

The July 21 edition of WWE NXT will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with Tony D’Angelo set to defend the NXT Championship against NARAKU in a Street Fight in the night’s featured title bout.

Also scheduled for the show is the television in-ring debut of Reina Volcan, formerly known as Nikki Blackheart. Volcan will make her first televised WWE match when she takes on Skylar Raye.

In-ring action advertised for the 7/21 show includes DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar, Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker (w/ Tank Ledger), Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye, Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance, Nattie (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Nikitta Lyons) vs. Jaida Parker, as well as Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. NARAKU in a Street Fight for the NXT Championship.

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