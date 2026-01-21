– ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca) are officially next in line for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The duo emerged victorious in the three-way tag team main event, capitalizing after Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were taken out on the outside. Sol Ruca swung the momentum by landing a double Sol Snatcher on Laney Reid and Fallon Henley, setting the stage for the finish. Moments later, Henley was sent into Zaria, who sealed the win with an F5. ZaRuca celebrated together to close the show as The Personal Concierge of the Elegance brand looked on. A date for their championship opportunity has not yet been announced.

– Next week’s NXT episode on January 27 is already shaping up in a big way. During a promo outside the WWE Performance Center, OTM confirmed they will challenge Darkstate on the show. The announcement followed OTM’s involvement in Joe Hendry’s no disqualification victory over Dion Lennox last week.

– Just before Tuesday’s broadcast wrapped, WWE also locked in a Tag Team Championship match for next week, along with three additional qualifying bouts tied to the NXT Championship picture. Dion Lennox will face Myles Borne, Joe Hendry will go one-on-one with EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, and Keanu Carver will battle Andre Chase. The winners will advance to the upcoming ladder match to crown a new NXT Champion.

– Speaking of that ladder match, the field continues to fill out. Sean Legacy and Shiloh Hill both earned their spots by winning qualifying matches on Tuesday’s show. It was also announced that Ricky Saints is automatically entered, as he was the final NXT Champion prior to Oba Femi’s reign. The NXT Championship was vacated earlier this month when Oba Femi left the title in the ring following a successful defense against Leon Slater at New Year’s Evil. Ava formally announced the ladder match the following week, with the championship set to be decided on February 3.

– Finally, Thea Hail is getting another crack at championship gold. During a segment in Ava’s office, Lola Vice was discussing a future NXT North American Title opportunity against Izzi Dame when Hail interrupted, insisting she was owed a rematch. Tensions flared between the two before Ava stepped in, announcing a triple threat match for February 3 to settle the issue.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage from Orlando, FL.