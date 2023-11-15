Anna Keefer gets her new gimmick name.

The NXT trainee and former UNC track star will now be known as Adriana Rizzo, and will be an active member of The Family going forward. She helped Tony D’Angelo and Stacks regain the NXT tag team titles on last night’s show on USA. Rizzo made the announcement about her new name on social media.

Just what the Family needed You can call me Adriana Rizzo! pic.twitter.com/xh2K7fCO3m — Anna Keefer (@AdrianaRizzoWWE) November 15, 2023

Rizzo recently made her in-ring debut for NXT at a house show on November 11th.