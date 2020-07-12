NXT UK Star Amir Jordan Announces That He Got Married

NXT UK star Amir Jordan has announced on Twitter that he’s gotten married. Jordan was involved in the 2018 United Kingdom tournament, which also included Drew Gulak, Flash Morgan Webster, and eventual winner Zack Gibson.
Married Man. 💍 #LockedDowninLockdown pic.twitter.com/S3YZFtExxk
— Amir Jordan عامر جورڈن (@iamamirjordan) July 11, 2020
The NXT UK brand would later congratulate Jordan by retweeting his original post.
Congratulations, @iamamirjordan!!! 🔔❤️🔔 #LockedDowninLockdown https://t.co/XNWFHKCBYW
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 12, 2020
From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines, we want to wish Jordan and his new wife a congratulations.
