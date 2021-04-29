NXT UK star Primate from the tag team The Hunt recently spoke with TalkSport about a variety of subjects, including what it’s like being supervised by WWE legends Shawn Michaels and Triple H at tapings, specifically giving mention to the Heartbreak Kid’s wonderful coaching. Highlights are below.

On getting supervised by Triple H and Shawn Michaels:

“It’s been incredible. Obviously when you first arrive at NXT UK and you realise your boss is Triple H and Shawn Michaels, it’s like oh! I simply can’t mess up now as I’ve grown up as a child watching these men on TV and you idolised these guys. Even though they are thousands of miles away right now, they’re on calls discussing things and making sure the things that we’re doing on the brand is keeping us heading in the right direction for what their view is.”

Explains how Michaels coaches during NXT UK tapings:

“Because you’ve got to understand, if you’re trying to do something and you haven’t got the person stood by you talking to you, you’re guessing what they want. But, Shawn has been fantastic and his communication has been top-notch, he’s been in our ears at every opportunity when it comes to TV tapings making sure we’re doing what he’s looking for and visa-versa. He’s as much open to conversation with us as well. Shawn being the front man more than Triple H, the passion he shows when we’re spitballing ideas, he’s never lost a step. The passion he has is like a fine wine, he’s got better over time. He’s a great guy.”