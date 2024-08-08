The viewership numbers are in for the August 6th NXT Great American Bash television special on SyFy.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 534,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 30th episode, which drew 468,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.15 in the key demo. NXT typically airs on the USA Network, but was preempted to SyFy due to the Paris Olympics.

The Great American Bash special saw Ethan Page successfully defend the NXT Championship against Oro Mensah, as well as Wes Lee turning heel on the Rascalz after they failed to capture the NXT tag team titles in the main event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.