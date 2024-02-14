The viewership numbers are in for the February 13th episode of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 650,000 viewers overnight, which was roughly the same overnight numbers as the February 6th episode on week ago. It scored a rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 11% from the previous Tuesday’s overnight number. Overall, NXT finished 15th for the night in the demo behind multiple programs and the NBA.

NXT featured Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin winning the tag team titles, a singles-match between Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes, and Ridge Holland competing in a gauntlet match. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.