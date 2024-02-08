The viewership numbers are in for the February 6th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 650,000 viewers overnight, which was roughly the same number it did for the January 31st episode a week ago. It scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic, a 6% increase from the previous Tuesday’s key demo number of 0.18.

NXT featured Dijak taking on world Champion Ilja Dragunov in the main event, a match that was interrupted by Joe Gacy. It also saw Carmelo Hayes address his decision to turn on his longtime friend, Trick Williams. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.