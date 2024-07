The viewership numbers are in for the July 16th episode of NXT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 610,000 viewers ans scored a rating of 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 9th episode, which drew 656,000 viewers and scored a 0.24 in the key demo. The show was head-to-head with the MLB all star game, which did big numbers for FOX.

