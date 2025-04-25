In addition to the new matches we reported on Thursday night being announced as late additions to the TNA Rebellion 2025 lineup, the bouts that will serve as the matches on the “Countdown To TNA Rebellion” pre-show were also announced.

Serving as the first two bouts of the evening to kick things off inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California this Sunday, April 27, 2025, will be Fatal Influence (Jacy Jane, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee, as well as the first-ever Walk With Elijah Open Challenge.

The Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2025 pre-show is scheduled to kick off live at 7/6c, leading directly into the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view at 8/7c.

Watch the video below to see Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the entire updated lineup for this Sunday’s TNA Rebellion 2025 special event in Los Angeles, CA.

Make sure to check back here this Sunday night for complete TNA Rebellion 2025 results.