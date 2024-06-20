Big news for WWE NXT.

The yellow-and-black brand will make its debut on the CW Network on October 1st according to Deadline. It will remain in its normal 8pm EST -10pm EST time block. Until then, it will continue airing on the USA Network, where it has aired for the last five years.

NXT isn’t the only brand that is switching stations. WWE SmackDown will be moving from FOX to the USA Network in the fall of 2024. The flagship program, Raw, will begin airing on Netflix in 2025.

PW Insider reports that the event will most likely take place at a major arena and not the WWE Performance center. Both sides are treating the debut as a major event, as WWE wants to put its best foot forward in its working relationship with the CW. The report also notes that Chicago has been discussed as a potential location.