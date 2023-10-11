The viewership numbers are in for last night’s WWE NXT episode on USA and AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW was bumped from its normal Wednesday slot due to the MLB Playoffs.

According to WrestleNomics, NXT drew 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This bested Dynamite, which drew 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic. Both programs loaded up its shows for the head-to-head matchup.

This was NXT’s highest viewership and demo rating since 2019. It was up 7% in viewership and 37% in the demo. Meanwhile, Dynamite was down 24% from last Wednesday’s show and down 5% in the demo.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for weekly updates on WWE, NXT, AEW, and IMPACT viewership.