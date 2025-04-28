Stephanie Vaquer will be in the house when WWE rolls into “The Show Me State” tonight.

Ahead of the April 28 episode of WWE Raw at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., the company has announced the addition of a new title match for the show.

Now official for the 4/28 show this evening at 8/7c on Netflix is WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defending her title against American Made’s Ivy Nile.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepping in as the special Raw G.M. for the night, Logan Paul with a special message, and Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions on last week’s show.

Also scheduled in singles action is Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, and Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will be in the building.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.