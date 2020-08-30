NXT women’s division star Karen Q issued a short statement on her Twitter announcing that she’s gotten engaged to indie wrestler Bison. Q writes, “I love you @BisonUnbranded ❤️ Can’t wait to spend the rest of of my life with you! 2020:Engaged.”

Q debuted for WWE back in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She made her debut on the yellow-and-black brand in 2019.