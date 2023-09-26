WWE has announced an early lineup for the October 2nd episode of Raw, which will feature an NXT Women’s Title match. Check out the lineup below.
-Becky Lynch or Tiffany Stratton vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Contract Signing between Tommaso Ciampa and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER
Who will @TeganNoxWWE get that #WWENXT Women's Championship match with next week on #WWERaw?!
We shall found out following #NXTNoMercy this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/GXIr2COFXi
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023