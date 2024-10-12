The leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement was in the house on Friday night.

WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams appeared in the crowd with his title in-hand in a cameo appearance inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina during the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves acknowledged the top dog in the men’s division in WWE NXT on commentary, as fans inside the arena loudly chanted “Whoop that Trick!”

Check out footage of Trick Williams’ appearance on the 10/11 episode of WWE SmackDown below.