Steve Corino is back in the ring.

And back on top.

The WWE NXT coach and former ECW World Champion made a surprise in-ring return on Sunday night and walked away with championship gold.

Competing in his first singles match in nearly five years, Corino defeated Kaitlyn Marie to capture the Premier Wrestling Federation Championship.

The victory marks the seventh time Corino has held the PWF title.

The North Carolina-based promotion is one Corino knows well. He is a part owner of Premier Wrestling Federation and also has ties to its Carolina Wrestling Academy, further cementing his influence on the regional wrestling scene.

While Corino dusted off the boots for this special appearance, it was noted that any future in-ring competition will be done exclusively under the PWF banner.

Outside of his indie return, Corino continues to work full-time for WWE as a coach and staff member at the Performance Center, helping develop the next generation of talent.