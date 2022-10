Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell have tied the knot.

The WWE NXT couple getting married over the weekend. Mitchell posted to her Instagram account to announce that the two got married in Italy on Friday.

The two got engaged back in November. Congratulations to the happy couple.

