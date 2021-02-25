The Native Beast is moving on.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a U.S. semifinal women’s eliminator tournament matchup between Britt Baker and Nyla Rose, where Rose managed to pick up the win after connecting with her signature Beast Bomb finisher.

A HUGE Samoan drop by @NylaRoseBeast onto @RealBrittBaker. Who will advance to the finals?

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/PQulR09qhg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021

Rose will face the winner of Riho versus Thunder Rosa, which takes place on the Bleacher Report AEW special this Sunday, on Monday’s Youtube show. A tournament winner will be crowned on next week’s go-home edition of Dynamite on the road to the March 7th Revolution pay per view.