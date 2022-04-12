AEW superstar and former women’s champion Nyla Rose was the latest guest on the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss her relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero, and what an asset Guerrero is to the AEW women’s locker room. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Guerrero is a huge asset to the women’s locker room in AEW:

“Honestly, Vickie Guerrero [is the MVP of the women’s locker room]. I’m gonna peel the curtain back to you. Vickie is a huge, huge asset backstage helping some of the younger talents with their promos. Just putting herself out there, being a part of it. You know, here she is — she’s not necessarily an in-ring talent, per se. But she’s right there with us at practice. She’s watching us, giving us feedback. She’s, like I said, helping out with promos, helping people out with like merch ideas, helping as far as setting up the locker room, she is just such a huge asset. She’s kinda like road mom, you know?”

Says she and Guerrero have a great relationship:

“Selfishly, I just love having somebody who is down to ride. She’s my ride or die. I’ll throw out the craziest thing. I’m like, ‘Hey, what if we just sneak up on so and so tonight?’ She’s like, ‘Let’s do it. Should I wear a clown mask? Like, do you want me to go distract them?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ Like, so she’s — very, very little coaxing. Like I almost have to talk her out of stuff. [We are] definitely bad influences on one another.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)