Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida facing off in a quarterfinals matchup of the TBS championship tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth, and a number of interferences from Vickie Guerrero and Serena Deeb, Rose managed to trap Shida in the stretch-muffler and force the former women’s champion to tap out. She will go on to face the winner of the Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho quarterfinals. Highlights from the match can be found below.

Sitting at 50 wins, @NylaRoseBeast ready for TBS Women's Championship Tournament action against her rival @shidahikaru – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/F4YTuy6SHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021