AEW star Nyla Rose was recognized during Morgantown, West Virginia’s Pride Month celebration, receiving an award from the city’s mayor. Rose took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the honor, which was presented as part of the local festivities celebrating LGBTQ+ pride. She wrote,

“Yesterday was a little surreal… still searching for the words to fit the moment, but for now I want to say thank you to @morgantownwvpride and the city of Morgantown WVA and of course *ahem* the MAYOR @firstwardmorgantown for this amazing honor, and gift.

(Apologies if I forgot to tag anybody, please feel free to DM me as I’ve met so many wonderful people yesterday and I’m still learning who everyone is)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyla Rose (@nylarosebeast)

During a recent interview with TMZ following her WWE release, Elayna Black (Cora Jade) commented on the AEW roster, staying focused on the present right now, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On staying focused on the present right now: “For the first time ever I’m trying not to focus too much on the future because I feel like I maybe did a little bit too much of that and was always focused on the next thing and what’s coming next and maybe not fully enjoying it as much as I should’ve and I feel like right now is the time where I want to do that. I want to wrestle and I want to wrestle permanently somewhere, whether that call comes from AEW or if it comes from WWE again one day I am not sure, but I am open to whatever.”

On AEW: “I absolutely love AEW. I have been watching it since it first started, I just love wrestling and I feel like I’ve said before they have so much creative freedom which I love. I love the stories and stuff like that.”