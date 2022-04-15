AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose was the latest guest on the Battleground podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her desire to be involved in the business until her dying breath, adding that she’d love to transition to a backstage role after her in-ring career ends. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to be involved in the industry until her last breath:

I’ve got the wrestling sickness. I don’t want to go anywhere, honestly. I would love to be a part of this industry until my last breath as morbid as that is. After I can no longer be in the ring, I would love to be someone else’s Vickie. I would love to be you know take on that role and just kind of still be involved.

Says she would love to transition to a backstage role once her in-ring career ends:

Then maybe, dual duties, work backstage as a producer or just some kind of way constantly just be in touch with this industry, be in touch with AEW, I would just love to work here for the rest of my life.

