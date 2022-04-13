AEW star Nyla Rose was the latest guest on the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her desire to challenge for the IMPACT Digital Media championship, and how the legendary Mickie James would be a dream opponent for her. Highlights from the interview are below.

Names Mickie James as a dream opponent:

“I would love to — and I’ve said this before, Mickie James, for a myriad of reasons, like a whole Jericho list of reasons. I would love to have a match one-on-one with Mickie James. If that’s possible, we can do that. Hey, I’m all for it.”

Hopes to challenge for the IMPACT Digital Medial championship:

“Whoever is the IMPACT Digital Media Champion, because I feel like I should have that… Hey, bitches can be dudes or females, you know? it doesn’t matter. I’ll break him, too.”

(H/T and Fightful)