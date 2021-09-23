AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently spoke with the LGBT Sport Podcast about her decision to sign with AEW, and how she never saw herself working for a major pro-wrestling organization. Highlights from the Native Beats’ interview can be found below.

Calls signing with AEW a very surreal moment:

Very surreal. Very surreal moment [signing with AEW]. I, by this point had kind of relegated myself to the idea. I just made peace with it, you know? ‘The indies is as far as I’m gonna go. No one’s ever gonna look at me, no one’s gonna take me serious and that’s okay.’ I had become okay with that. I’m just gonna shine the brightest, the best that I can on the indies. I’ve got a good thing going with my relationship with Japan.

On her working on the indies getting noticed by a major organization:

That’s always there. It’s always a great time. So that was my world. Little did I know, behind the scenes, all the work I had been putting in on the indies and in Japan was getting noticed.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)