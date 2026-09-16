Nyla Rose sharply criticized the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission and thanked AEW President Tony Khan for publicly supporting her. The former AEW Women’s World Champion addressed the controversy during an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture.

Rose did not soften her opinion of the commission’s response to her 2023 ROH match in Oklahoma.

“To be perfectly blunt, hateful bigots with no basis for anything. The athletic commission is a scam. They’re just a bunch of greedy people who have found an avenue to work people out of money, and they’re using new laws and loopholes to do what they want to do, basically.”

The commission warned AEW in 2024 after Rose, a transgender woman, wrestled Alejandra Lion. Tony Khan responded publicly by supporting Rose and rejecting discrimination against transgender people.

“I was a little shocked, to be totally honest with you. I was very shocked, very surprised and incredibly grateful that he would, with zero hesitation – like, there was no thought there. He just knew the right side of history to be on, and that’s where he stood 10 toes down.”

Rose said Khan’s willingness to take that position carried added weight because of his role and public profile.

“For someone of his caliber, in his position, to do that, he absolutely did not have to, but he did. And that speaks a lot about who he is as a person and who he is as a man. And I’m so grateful to him for that.”

Rose also said she believes discrimination may have cost her bookings earlier in her career, even when promoters did not tell her directly.

“I’m sure I have. With certain regimes in charge, people feel very emboldened now to just kind of speak their hateful heart. And I think that’s a big part of what happened in Oklahoma.”

Rose recently discussed her AEW television absence and desire for another opportunity in the same interview.

Source: Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo. Transcript excerpts credited to Fightful.