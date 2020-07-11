Nyla Rose On Which WWE Wrestler She Was Mistaken For While Working For IMPACT

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose spoke on being mistaken for Tamina during her stint as part of the IMPACT ring crew. Here’s what she had to say:

So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew does. They had a meet and greet before the show, and you’ve got so many wrestlers all around the ring signing autographs. And this one kid comes up to me, and says, ‘Oh, can I have your autograph?’ And I’m like, ‘Uhhhhh, why?” And it didn’t register to me, and he was like, the more he talked I came to realize. He thought I was Tamina Snuka. So I was like, ‘Uhhhh, okay.’ So I look over, and I get the thumbs up and [they] say, ‘Hey, if they want an autograph, sign an autograph. We’re here for the fans.’ I’m like, ‘You’re damn right we are! Cool, I just wanted to make sure, not get in any hot water.’

So I sign the autograph. That was a mistake, because somebody saw me sign the autograph. So then I started to get a line of people. And at the time, I’m nobody, so I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing! I’m so sorry, I’m not who you think I am.’