During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nyla Rose spoke on who she goes to in AEW for advice. Here’s what she had to say:

I try to go to everybody. If I see anybody back there that I know I can grab a few seconds of their time–Shawn Spears, Dean Malenko. If I can find Dean, I’m definitely asking him something. Jericho, incredible mind. He’s always got something to say. Dustin [Rhodes], for sure. He’s a big one that I go to for almost immediately.