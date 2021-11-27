AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, which include the Native Beast discuss her in-ring work for 2021, and how she’s been super focused throughout the entire year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s proud of her work since the Eliminator tournament back in February:

“I have to sit down and really analyze things [to pick one match]. But truly, I think that as a collection, the series of matches from the first tournament, the Eliminator tournament we did leading up to Revolution [2021], might be some of the strongest of my work.”

How focused she was to make 2021 great:

“I was super focused going in. There was Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Ryo Mizunami — those are some really good times. I think if you’re just jumping into this and you want to see, you want to know, that’s where you should start.”