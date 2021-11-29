AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently hosted a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest where the Native Beast discussed a number of different topics, including how her pairing with Vickie Guerrero came to be, how much she enjoys working with Hikaru Shida, and how she was at one point set to have a program with Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens). Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How AEW was headed towards Rose being involved with Awesome Kong:

We were heading that way [Nyla Rose and Awesome Kong being involved on-screen in AEW] but you know, real life had some different options so, wishing all the best to Kong and…Awesome Kong retired. That’s her business to share. If you would like to know what’s going on with her, reach out to her. Can’t promise she’ll answer that but that’s her business to share. All we’ll go with is Kong had to step away from the ring and unfortunately, we never got to see that match. But, it’s pro wrestling. Who knows what happens in the future? I’ve got my fingers crossed.

On her pairing with Vickie Guerrero:

It was me and Vickie [Guerrero’s] idea actually. Met her on the [Chris] Jericho cruise, she expressed interest in wanting to work with me at some point. Who says no to Vickie Guerrero? Vickie Guerrero says she wants to work with you, damn it, you work with Vickie Guerrero so it was right then and there and I went to the office and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to bring Vickie in,’ moved a few things around, the next thing you know, got the hire.

On her chemistry with Hikaru Shida:

[Hikaru] Shida is a fun opponent. She gets on my God damn nerves but she’s a fun opponent. She definitely pushes me to the limit, brings out a little bit more of me so I always have fun when I get in there with her.

