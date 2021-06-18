AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports about a variety of topics, most notably how the Rhodes family (Cody, Brandi, Dustin) have been a major ally to her as a member of the LGBTQ community. Check out Rose’s full thoughts below.

Calls Cody Rhodes an ally of the LGBTQ community:

“People tend to be a little too woke a lot of times and overlook a lot of things. Cody’s an ally and he wants to go out there and do good. How can you hate on someone who wants to do good because it isn’t how you want it to be done? That’s absolutely silly. Cody actually asked me about the charity, so I did my research and due diligence and said absolutely and we agreed it was a great place for the proceeds to go to. To have someone like Cody, Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes back me and see me as a person first, it means the world to me.”

Says she’d be honored to help the younger audience feel inspired:

“I honestly think that the first person that I had ever seen in a positive light as being trans was Laverne Cox on ‘Orange is the New Black. She was an actress playing a role and her character wasn’t the butt of the joke, her character wasn’t fodder for someone else. She was her own character, with her own story arc and that was so refreshing to see. Now, I’m in that position, so if I can give the younger audience inspiration or even help the older audience become more educated or have a better understanding, it’s an honor.”