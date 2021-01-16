AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose issued a statement on her Twitter account announcing that she’s come in contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result will no longer be able to compete on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Rose also adds that her upcoming virtual meet-and-greet will be affected.

I’ve found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and a result, I’ve been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self quarantine for 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend’s Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I’m very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe everyone. Please social distance and mask up.

Rose was set to take on Leyla Hirsch in singles-action. A replacement bout has yet to be announced. Check out her statement below.