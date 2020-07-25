Nyla Rose Speaks On Her Decision To Transition, Talks Signing With AEW, Working With Jordynne Grace

Former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose was a recent guest on the Sitting Ringside with David Penzer show. Highlights can be found below.

What made her decide to transition:

I say I was male presenting. That is a very important word. It wasn’t a matter of, like, one day I woke up and said I’m going to be a chick now. That’s not how it works. These were always feelings and the way I felt. I had to put on and act as it were and act as a male because it was what everyone expected of me but it was not at all who I was. I felt awful about this because I was essentially lying to a lot of people that I cared about. It translated in a way that I was constantly unhappy. I was sad for a lot of things. I was sad that I was lying to people. I felt like I was hurting them. I was sad for myself putting on this facade and not being true to myself. You see other people see them doing it and going through it and I wonder what’s wrong with me? Why don’t I have the courage to do it. Why am I not stepping up when they are living so freely. The mind is horrible to yourself sometimes because that is not a good way to think. There are lots of reasons why a certain time may not be a good time to come out. You have to do it when it is right for you.

On working with IMPACT Knockout Jordynne Grace:

We’ve wrestled each other a handful of times, all in Pennsylvania. For whatever reason, we instantly clicked. We kept in contact and would shoot each other the occasional meme here and there. The opportunity came to go to Japan. They asked me who I would want to tag with. I threw out a couple names, but Jordynne Grace was definitely at the top of the list. They liked her. They liked her look. They liked her look in complement with my look. They said bring her over. We got her on a plane. We both flew out to Japan and did a tag thing out there.

On signing with AEW:

I had just lost my job. I was strong-armed out of the position. I didn’t know what was next. I knew I would have to bust my but on the indies. God bless Kenny (Omega). He messaged me and said this is what we are putting together. He wanted to know where my head is at and if this is something I would be interested in doing. It sounded like a dream come true so I obviously signed on board.

