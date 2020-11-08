AEW star Nyla Rose was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype her women’s title match against champion Hikaru Shida at tonight’s Full Gear pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On having Vickie Guerrero in her corner:

I don’t feel like I need anybody to speak for me. As you can see, I’m quite eloquent,” Rose said. “I have no problem vocalizing, verbalizing, or putting into other means, my ways of communication, but having Vickie there takes a little bit of a load off my plate. She’s one of the best minds there is to have. Why not have her in your corner? We had an instinct connection, great chemistry, there’s no brainer. I’m going to snatch her up before anybody else does. She’s keeping me focused. She’s keeping me razor sharp. We met on The Jericho Cruise, connected with her instantly,” Rose said. “She’s just someone you radiate towards. Our paths were destined to cross sooner or later. I’m ecstatic they crossed when they did. It could not have come at a better time

Says that the indies were the foundation of AEW:

Another way to look at it is there is no outside,” Rose said. “We have a strong foundation in the indies. That was the birth place of AEW. That’s where we were born. To that extent, the indies are like our cousins. We have those outside people. We’re all one wrestling family. It’s just the AEW household.

Who she goes to for advice:

I try to go to everybody,” Rose said. “If I see anybody back there that I know I can grab a few seconds of their time–Shawn Spears, Dean Malenko. If I can find Dean, I’m definitely asking him something. Jericho, incredible mind. He’s always got something to say. Dustin [Rhodes], for sure. He’s a big one that I go to for almost immediately.

