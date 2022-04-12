AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently joined the Battleground podcast to discuss the length of her championship reign, and whether she thinks Cody and Brandi Rhodes will ever return to AEW after their departure to WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks the COVID outbreak was the reason her women’s title reign as not as dominant:

I was one of the first few women’s champions in AEW. My title reign wasn’t as dominant as it probably could have been due to circumstances in the world, right? Pandemic, world shut down, we had to pivot, do some things, shift, juggle and we found our place, the pandemic era of wrestling. Hikaru Shida, fantastic champion, wonderful opponent. I love getting in the ring with her, I feel she elevates me and brings out a different side of me…

Says she doesn’t know if Cody and Brandi Rhodes will ever return to AEW, but she misses them:

If pro wrestling — I’m not even gonna say ‘AEW.’ If pro wrestling has been any indication, I can’t speculate, anything’s possible [Nyla said when asked if she thinks Cody & Brandi Rhodes will ever return to AEW]. We’ve seen things this past year that have just come out of complete left field. Selfishly, I would love to see that, you know? I miss my friends, I miss seeing people that I like backstage. Cody and Brandi have been absolutely wonderful to me and you know, I would love to see them more. But, if they’re happy, I’m happy. Like I always say, if you like it, I love it so, that’s what’s important to me; their happiness, that Liberty’s doing good [Cody & Brandi’s daughter] and it looks like she is so hey, thumbs up to them.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)