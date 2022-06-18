Nyla Rose discussed the growth of the AEW Women’s Division and more during a recent interview on The Sessions. Here are the highlights:

Growth of the AEW women’s division:

“This is my own theory, but I think a big part of that is why so many people love AEW in general. We feel more authentic and more grounded because a lot of us came from the indies, so a lot of us were touring the country and you saw us on the smaller stages. You feel a little more invested. You’ve seen them grow. You’ve had these one-on-one encounters with them on the indies and now they’re elevated, so you feel like a part of you is up there with them. That’s just my personal take, but I think it has a big part to do with why people are so invested.”

The possibility of AEW adding Women’s Tag Team titles:

“At this stage, in AEW’s lineage, I’d personally would love to bring in some tag titles. That’s just me – well I shouldn’t say that’s just me, that’s a lot of people. We’ve got to wait for the right time. But I’m being impatient about it. I want it right now. Let’s do it, right now. There’s a few [potential tag team partners]. If you’ve been following myself on Dark and Elevation, me and Emi Sakura, I think we make a great team. She’s someone I can trust and rely on. Diamante, our other counterpart. I would say Bunny, but her and Penelope have a really cool thing going. They’ve got a thing going on. I have tagged with the both of them, we’ve done some trios stuff. I think they look great together. So I’ll let them have that.”

