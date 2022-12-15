AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose was the latest guest on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, where the Native Beast discussed a wide range of topics, including what her relationship is like with Stokely Hathaway and how Hathaway gave her the first nod of confidence to pursue stand-up comedy. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Stokely Hathaway asked her about doing stand-up:

I did, I have thought about it a few times. I’m going to throw him under the bus right now, but Stokely (Hathaway) has done some stand-up and he sought me out, he came up to me, it wasn’t like, ‘Hey, by the way,’ this was a point on his mind and in his heart that he needed to express. He came up to me and said, ‘You should think about doing stand-up.’ I don’t know that I ever actually will, I have thought about it, but I don’t know if I’ll ever actually do it.

How hilarious she thinks Hathaway is:

The fact for somebody to have been there, done that, been successful at it, and then reach out to me and say, ‘Hey, you got the chops. you could probably do this.’ That was all the validation I needed. That made me feel good, especially from him because I think he’s absolutely hilarious and crazy talented himself. For him to say that to me, that put me over the moon, I still ride off of that high.

