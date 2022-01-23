AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently appeared on the DCW 50 program to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on President Tony Khan, and how diverse AEW is behind the cameras. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Tony Khan is a minority himself

I genuinely believe Tony [Khan] just puts talent above all else. You know, and talent comes [in] many forms, many faces, from everywhere. But I do [believe Tony was thinking about diversity when shaping AEW] because Tony himself, being a minority, being brown skin, owns a professional wrestling company. That’s unheard of. That has never happened.

How there’s a lot of diversity behind the camera that gets overlooked in AEW:

So for all this talk about the diversity in front of the camera, there’s so much diversity behind the camera that I feel often goes overlooked and it’s an incredible feeling. The company through and through is just every color of the rainbow. I do believe it’s not a matter of checking boxes for Tony but it’s a matter of giving those opportunities because he knows what it’s like, he’s been there.

