Four matches have been confirmed for the Zero Hour pre-show ahead of Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London.

The Opps will put the AEW World Trios Championships on the line against the Bullet Club War Dogs in an eight-man tag team clash.

Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Yuya Uemura, and El Desperado will meet the team of Hechicero, Josh Alexander, and CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti).

The Triangle of Madness will join forces with Megan Bayne to battle Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata.

And finally, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) will take on JetSpeed and Michael Oku.

You can check out the updated AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door lineup below:

Main Card:

* Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd & The Young Bucks

* AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF (title can change hands on DQ or CO)

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brody King & Bandido

* AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Bozilla vs. Persephone

* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Killswitch

Zero Hour:

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (c) vs. Bullet Club WAR DOGS (Drilla Maloney, Clark Connors & Robbie X)

* Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado vs. Hechicero, Josh Alexander & CRU

* The Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander

* Ricochet & GoA vs. JetSpeed & Michael Oku

Mark Andrews made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, losing a quick match to Big Bill.

That’s not a sidewalk slam, that’s the whole damn neighborhood#AEWCollision continues on TNT and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1Lh4xFPqAK — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 24, 2025

Nyla Rose is the new EVE Champion, capturing the title at today’s EVE 138: EVE x The World event with a victory over Nightshade. Aware of the target that comes with holding championship gold while competing in AEW, Rose hinted that she’s already taking precautions. On Twitter, she joked that her first move as champion will be blocking Mercedes Mone on social media.

Shit….

Hey can yall keep a secret… pic.twitter.com/ksHJr2b7mX — Rizz Khalifa💋 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 23, 2025

👀👀👀 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 23, 2025

Prior to their match against Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, The Young Bucks were given a “jobber-style” introduction with no entrance music, and their nameplate mockingly listed them as “Rod and Todd,” a nod to Ned Flanders’ children from The Simpsons.

Like the fictional Rod and Todd, the Jacksons are portrayed as clean-cut Christian boys — but instead of heading to church, they stepped into the ring on a Saturday night. With an assist from Kazuchika Okada, the Bucks scored a win over O’Reilly and Strong.

Their celebration didn’t last long, as Swerve Strickland launched a post-match attack. Strickland is set to challenge Okada for the AEW Unified Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, while the Young Bucks will compete in the event’s main event — a 5-on-5 Lights Out Steel Cage Match.