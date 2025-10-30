Nyla Rose has quietly been off AEW television for most of 2025, sparking ongoing speculation among fans about her current standing with the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Rose’s absence has nothing to do with injury or health concerns. Sources within AEW confirmed that “The Native Beast” is fully healthy and has been available to work if called upon. However, her name reportedly has not come up in recent creative discussions, leaving many puzzled as to why one of AEW’s original women’s division cornerstones hasn’t been featured in storylines this year.

The report notes that Rose’s situation mirrors that of several other AEW talents who’ve found themselves on the sidelines despite being cleared to compete. Over the past several months, AEW has quietly cycled through its women’s roster, with some former champions and long-time roster members spending extended time away from TV before being reintroduced into storylines.

Despite her absence from AEW programming, Rose has remained active on the independent circuit. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has wrestled at various events throughout the year, including Chris Jericho’s “Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” and several regional promotions. Most recently, Rose competed in Texas last weekend, defeating Charity King in singles action.

When asked about Rose’s status during the AEW All Out 2025 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the topic directly. Khan stated that “the door is always open” for Nyla’s return and pointed out that other former champions — such as Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida — have recently been reintegrated into ongoing storylines after absences.

For now, Rose’s future on AEW television remains uncertain.