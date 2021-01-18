A new match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.
Leyla Hirsch will face Penelope Ford this Wednesday. Of course, Leyla has replaced Nyla Rose in the contest after Rose was pulled as a precaution after coming into contact with an immediate family member that had tested positive for COVID-19.
Here is the updated card for the show:
- Jon Moxley returns to action
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
- Brodie Lee Jr. birthday celebration match: Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana vs. Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans & Angelico
- Matt Sydal & Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon
- An update from Miro and his butler Chuck Taylor