It looks like TNA Slammiversary 2025 might get a little more real.

During this week’s TNA iMPACT, the final go-home show before Slammiversary, fans were treated to the latest in a string of cryptic, black-and-white vignettes from nZo, formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE. The promo aired under the branding of “Paid For By Fourth Rope” — a clear nod to the classic nWo-style presentation.

This week’s segment featured nZo riffing before making his intentions crystal clear: he’s coming to Slammiversary, whether he’s invited or not.

“If I wanted in with TNA Wrestling, I’d go to the boss man,” nZo said. “Only boss man named Tony I know is Tony Soprano.”

nZo warned the TNA roster and management alike that he won’t be alone.

“I’m showin’ up to Slammiversary,” he declared. “And I ain’t comin’ alone.”

nZo then dropped the first name of what could be a new faction forming under his lead — Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga and a member of the Anoa’i family dynasty. He also hinted at more names joining him, noting, “I know some guys that are brothers.”

The former WWE Superstar took one more dig at TNA before wrapping things up, claiming arena security would be more likely to help him jump the rail than stop him — and warned that he’s not afraid to tap somebody out if it comes to that.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled to take place this Sunday night from UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.