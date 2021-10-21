Pro-wrestling star and former NXT cruiserweight champion nZo spoke with TMZ Sports earlier today and revealed that he will be competing for Major League Wrestling at their November 6th tapings of Fusion, also known as MLW War Chamber.

nZo says, “Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line ’em up and knock ’em down. Now it’s time for me to get in the ring with real competition and beat the hell outta them. I’m not playing games. If you can beat me up, then do it. I’m standing in from of you, I’m in the ring and I don’t really need to talk to anybody in the back. If you wanna talk to me then feel free, but if I see you in the f***ing ring and you happen to be my opponent, just know I’m coming forward.”

This is nZo’s return to a major promotion since his release from WWE back in 2017. You can check out his full comments here.