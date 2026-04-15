Oba Femi has been called by many “the future of WWE.”

During an interview with Uncrowned, the WWE Superstar addressed this, and also discussed his era of NXT and how it will be remembered.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On comments about being the future of WWE: “I made it a mission of mine to show these people at the main roster, show all the producers, the bookers, the head honchos that I belong. I’m not just a prospect, because this thing that (people) keep saying, ‘The future, the future, the future’ — it’s like, no, man. These guys are at the top and they’re in their 40s. I’m under 30. I’m ready to go, and I wanted to show them that day, and what better stage to do that than side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder with the number one guy in the company, Cody Rhodes? And I think I accomplished my mission. My statement was clear: I belong here.”

On his era in NXT and how it will be remembered: “It puts joy in my heart knowing that we did what we did for the brand of NXT. We became the top trio in the next year, and we all got called up around the same time, and it’s good to watch the people around you grow as well. They pushed me to become a better version of myself. You know the way the (NXT) Black and Gold is romanticized by fans? I do strongly believe that the Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Oba Femi era will also be romanticized.”

Oba Femi wrestles Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.