Oba Femi spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview to promote the new WWE 2K26 video game (see video below).

During the discussion, the former NXT Champion and emerging WWE Superstar on the main roster spoke about a potential showdown with Brock Lesnar following their brief interaction in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

“What’s the tea? I mean, it’s highly requested right now,” Femi said. “The demand is here. The demand is here.”

He continued, “All we have to do is put it out there. So hopefully it happens. Even if it’s not this year, when it does happen, we know it’s going to be phenomenal.”

As the conversation continued, Femi admitted he doesn’t know how long Lesnar has left as an active competitor in WWE, while also expressing just how much it will mean to share the ring with him.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s going to be his last one,” he said. “I don’t know how much he has left in the tank, but I know he has. That’s one more for Oba Femi for sure. It’s going to mean a lot to me. I grew up watching him. I wouldn’t call him a role model of mine or anything like that, but he’s a very big inspiration behind my character.”

Femi concluded, “But yeah, Brock means a lot to the industry, and it’s going to mean a lot to me when I get to face him.”



Brock Lesnar made his WWE TV return on Monday’s WWE Raw in Atlanta, GA., issuing an open challenge for an opponent on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.