Oba Femi is coming.

And he’s coming with a vengeance.

As noted, Oba Femi recaptured the world title at NXT Deadline and will face Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next weekend.

Following his victory over Ricky Saints to gain back the NXT World Championship at the December 6 year-end WWE NXT premium live event in “The Lone Star State,” Oba Femi spoke to WWE cameras backstage at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

In the digital exclusive video released across WWE’s official social media platforms, the two-time NXT World Champion addressed ending the 70-day title reign of Ricky Saints and recapturing the title he lost to him at WWE NXT No Mercy 2025.

“The biggest factor is change,” Femi stated. “Change came knocking at the door of Ricky Saints tonight and it asked for his title, and he had no choice but to relinquish because change always wins.”

From there, the massive WWE NXT Superstar set his sights on his next big challenge, the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ahead of their showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. next Saturday night, December 13, 2025, Oba Femi is filled with confidence.

“When change met the dinosaurs, he sent the meteor,” Femi continued. “When change met man in the Old Testament, he sent the flood. And when change comes to the main roster asking for Cody Rhodes, he will send the ruler, the destroyer, the bringer of war, Oba Femi!”

Femi vs. Rhodes joins Bayley vs. Sol Ruca and John Cena’s WWE retirement match against Gunther as advertised bouts scheduled thus far for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on 12/13.

