WWE has a new King.

And he’s also “The Ruler” of the company, too.

Oba Femi outlasted ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in the opening match of WWE Night of Champions on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, surviving three Uso Splashes before putting the former WWE Champion away to earn the prestigious tournament victory.

Night of Champions kicked off with Jey Uso making his trademark entrance to a thunderous reaction from the Saudi Arabian crowd, who loudly joined in on the popular “YEET” routine. After a lengthy pause, Oba Femi made his way to the ring to an equally strong reception as the two finalists prepared to determine the 2026 King of the Ring winner.

Once the bell rang, Femi immediately established his dominance, grabbing Uso by the neck and launching him into the corner before shrugging off an early strike attempt. Uso wisely retreated to the floor to regroup, but Femi stayed on the attack until Uso turned the tide by sending him into the ring post and connecting with back-to-back dives to the outside.

Uso looked for a third consecutive dive, but Femi had it scouted and blasted him with a big shot before taking control once again.

Back inside the ring, Uso mounted another comeback, connecting with an Uso Splash from the top rope, though Femi kicked out to keep the match alive. Femi continued targeting Uso while also showing the effects of the earlier ring post collision and splash to his ribs.

Momentum shifted again when Uso exploded with a spear before delivering a second Uso Splash. The move took as much out of Uso as it did Femi, delaying the cover. After recovering, Uso climbed the ropes once more and landed a third Uso Splash, but Femi somehow kicked out before the three-count.

Uso then cinched in a sleeper hold, prompting Michael Cole to remind viewers on commentary that the maneuver was the same submission Uso used to defeat Gunther and capture the WWE Championship.

Femi powered through the hold, fought back to his feet, and hurled Uso across the ring before unloading with a running uppercut. Moments later, “The Ruler” hoisted Uso into the air and drove him into the mat with a massive powerbomb before following up with his devastating Fall From Grace finisher.

The emphatic sequence was enough to keep Uso down for the three-count, as Oba Femi captured the victory to become the 2026 WWE King of the Ring.

With the tournament win, Femi also earns a world championship opportunity at WWE SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"YOU CAN'T BEAT ME" 👑 The Ruler Oba Femi is now the 2026 King of the Ring! pic.twitter.com/KGBJvtsK4m — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026